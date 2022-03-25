LATEST

Emma Raducanu beaten by gutsy Katerina Siniakova at Miami Open having been a set and break up

Posted on
Emma Raducanu beaten by gutsy Katerina Siniakova at Miami Open having been a set and break up

IMMA Radukanu is looking forward to getting back in action this evening in what has been a stop-start season so far.

At the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month, Radukanu was knocked out in the third round after a win in the first set to Petra Martic of Croatia.

The US Open champion is yet to reach the quarterfinals this year amid a struggle over fitness. But the British No. 1 is determined to bounce back.

She said: “I feel like because I’m losing at the start of every week, I don’t really care because I love the challenge of losing and feeling frankly terrible after losing, trying to get myself back there. for the next match.

“All I want to do now is finish my first season on tour in one piece. It doesn’t matter if I lose in the first round every week, that’s all…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top