Emma Raducanu beaten by gutsy Katerina Siniakova at Miami Open having been a set and break up

IMMA Radukanu is looking forward to getting back in action this evening in what has been a stop-start season so far.

At the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month, Radukanu was knocked out in the third round after a win in the first set to Petra Martic of Croatia.

The US Open champion is yet to reach the quarterfinals this year amid a struggle over fitness. But the British No. 1 is determined to bounce back.

She said: “I feel like because I’m losing at the start of every week, I don’t really care because I love the challenge of losing and feeling frankly terrible after losing, trying to get myself back there. for the next match.

“All I want to do now is finish my first season on tour in one piece. It doesn’t matter if I lose in the first round every week, that’s all…