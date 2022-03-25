Emma Raducanu suffers second-round defeat to Katerina Siniakova in Miami

Emma Radukanu lost the last four games in a disappointing second-round defeat to Katerina Sinyakova at the Miami Open.

The British number one has made a habit of getting sucked in in long matches in 2022 and could not find a way to go down 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 against the world number 53.

Radukanu made another quick start and Sinikova seemed to be battling the heat and humidity, calling the trainer after only five games. simply amazing I @EmmaRaducanu With a winner on the stretch!#miamiopen pic.twitter.com/O0h0lrwwiV — WTA (@WTA) 24 March 2022 But the Czechs took a 1-3 lead to take the second set. Radukanu turned the tide in her favor when she went 5-3 in the decider, but she ran out of steam in the end. Radukanu said:…

Read Full News