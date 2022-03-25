Emma Raducanu suffers second-round defeat to Katerina Siniakova in Miami

Emma Radukanu lost the last four games in a disappointing second-round defeat to Katerina Sinyakova at the Miami Open.
The British number one has made a habit of getting sucked in in long matches in 2022 and could not find a way to go down 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 against the world number 53.
Radukanu made another quick start and Sinikova seemed to be battling the heat and humidity, calling the trainer after only five games.
But the Czechs took a 1-3 lead to take the second set. Radukanu turned the tide in her favor when she went 5-3 in the decider, but she ran out of steam in the end.
Radukanu said:…