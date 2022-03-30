Emma Radukanu and the criticisms: can they be overrated?

After winning his first career slam at the US Open 2021, Emma Radukanu Tennis has never returned to surprising fans and has resolved many difficult defeats. The very young British player has won only four games since his breakthrough at Flushing Meadows and lost a few matches by collecting less than 5 games.

Radukanu has signed several sponsorship contracts for the win achieved in New York, but the results have not lived up to expectations and marketing experts have raised the alarm. Lionel Maltese said in words quoted by SuperTennis, “If you don’t get any further results, you risk a loss of credibility.”

Over the past few months, Radukanu has begun to collaborate with some of the most well-known companies in the world, including Tiffany & Co., Dior, Porsche and …