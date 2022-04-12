Emma Watson and JK Rowling fans clash over re-interview

Emma Watson and JK Rowling attend the press room at the “Orange British Academy Film Awards” , [+] Royal Opera House. (Photo by Rune Halsted/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

British Vogue interview of 2020 harry potter Star Emma Watson has recently gone viral after being shared on TikTok and Twitter, as Watson’s words seem to clash with author JK Rowling’s, sparking a culture war between fans of the two famous ladies.

in interview, Watson is asked by writer and activist Paris Lies (who is trans) if Watson would be comfortable sharing a bathroom with her. Watson replied: “Oh my god, of course.”

Watson continues to explain its message to those who may have problems with leasing women’s toilets:…