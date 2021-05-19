ENTERTAINMENT

Emma Watson spoke about engagement rumors with Robin

After months of speculation about Emma Watson’s engagement and her career on social media, the actress has finally broken her silence. The Little Woman actress took to Twitter to address recent speculations about her personal and professional life. She told her fans that if there will be any development in her life, she will share it directly with him.

Emma Watson told her rumors about her engagement and career on Twitter. The actress wrote that such speculation about her personal and professional life was a way to 'make clicks', whether it was true or not. She said that if there is any development, she will share it directly with the fans.

In her tweet, Emma wrote, “Dear fans, there are rumors whether I am busy or not, or whether my career is” idle “, every time they come to know about the truth or sic. There are ways of ”

Emma asked fans to believe that if she wasn’t sharing any news, she was ‘quietly spending the epidemic like most people are’. “In the meantime please assume that I have no news, it means that I am quietly spending the epidemic as most people are – sour bread (!) Is still affecting so many people (sic), “She wrote.

Concluding his series of tweets, he wrote, “I am sending you so much love, hope you are well as well as happy and that you can be in this strange time.” And again, thanks to everyone who is working so hard. We are safe and well. E xx (sic). ”

Rumors of Emma Watson’s engagement began to spread when she was clicked wearing a ring on her left ring finger during an outing with her boyfriend Leo Robinton earlier this year. Then there were also reports that the actress is retiring from films. However, his manager Jason Weinberg clarified that there was no truth in the news. “Emma’s social media accounts are inactive, but her career is not,” she told EW in a statement.

.

