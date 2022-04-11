Emmanuel Macron is planning a big open-air meeting in the midst of a two-round meeting in Marseille

Information about Figaro Qualifying in the finals of the ballot, the presidential-candidate is looking to bring his supporters together in the city of Marseille around Easter weekend.

Palm Sunday brought them luck. So the rest can bet on Easter weekend as well. Emmanuel Macron is already planning his comeback match against Marine Le Pen to be held on April 24, after topping the first round of this Sunday’s 2022 presidential election with 27.6% of the vote. Meanwhile, the presidential-candidate intends to occupy as much territory as possible, multiplying his visits and interventions in the media.

A first trip to Hauts-de-France is expected on Monday, then on Tuesday to Strasbourg, also planned outgoing …