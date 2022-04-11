Emmanuel Macron-Marine Le Pen Rematch – Deadline

In a repeat of 2017, France’s 2022 presidential election is now up for the same two candidates: incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen. In Sunday’s first round of voting, centrist Macron emerged with 27.6% of the vote, while Le Pen got 23.4% of the vote. It is a bigger showing for Le Pen and his National Rally Party (formerly the National Front) than it was five years ago. The second round of voting will be held on April 24.

While the war in Ukraine continues to make the most of the headlines, the French media has naturally been focused on yesterday and today’s election. Newspapers from far-flung corners of the globe aren’t giving columns inches like in 2017 – which saw a historic first round in which France’s major political…