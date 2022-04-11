Emmanuel Macron: “Marine Le Pen, who was not in power, promises everything and vice versa” (live)

This Sunday 10 April was the first round of the French presidential election. Unsurprisingly, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen came out on top in a turnout marked by high restraint (26.31%). According to the final results, the incumbent president is leading with 27.84% of the vote, while Marine Le Pen has 23.15% of the vote. Ranked third, Jean-Luc Mélenchon has received 21.95% of the vote.

Eric Zemour comes last with 7.07% of the vote, followed by Valerie Pecres (4.78%), Yannick Jadot (4.63%), Jean LaSalle (3.13%), Fabian Roussel (2.28%), Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (2.06%). ) comes in place. ), Anne Hidalgo (1.75%), Philippe Pouto (0.77%) and Nathalie Arthoud (0.56%).

7:25 pm: Macron wants to call all the candidates



Asked what he wanted to do for the climate, Emmanuel Macron assured that he would discuss it with other candidates and other French politicians. “I will call all the candidates and congratulate them, and I want …