Emmanuel Macron Responds After Meeting Eric Zemor And Called His “Outrage”

The man’s reaction, with a touch of annoyance and humour, reflects Emmanuel Macron’s level of irritation after meeting Eric Zemor at the Trocadero. Visiting Dijon (Cte-d’Or), candidate president condemns Monday, March 28,“Insult” Eric Zemour’s for the lack of response « Macron killer! ,Chanted during the meeting of far-right candidate on Sunday.

Read also: Articles reserved for our customers At the Trocadero, Eric Zemor chants “Macron, the killer!” And dreams of getting your hands to the right

“There are two hypotheses: anger, more reliable; second, ignorance of the correction, 100% health. Hearing aids are reimbursed by Social Security, I invite the hard-of-hearing candidate to equip himself »Mr Macron replied.

Alleged by Mr. Zamour…