Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the French election



According to estimates, Emmanuel Macron will face right-wing rival Marine Le Pen on April 24 in the second and final phase of the French presidential election after defeating other candidates in Sunday’s first round of voting.

Based on the results so far, with two-thirds of the votes counted, the polling agency estimates that Macron won about 28 percent of the first round of votes and 23–24 percent of the votes to Le Pen, a far-leftist. The candidate was ahead of Jean-Luc Mélenchon. With 20-21 percent.

Sunday’s vote results show 53-year-old Le Pen is closer than ever to far-right power in France and is emulating Donald Trump’s nationalist victories in the US six years ago and supporters of Brexit in Britain.