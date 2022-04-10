Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen

The cost of living and the war in Ukraine have been front and center of the political debate before the French vote.

French leader Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen topped the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, according to exit polls, and are facing off in the final vote on April 24.

a flurry Preliminary Estimates and Exit Polls Macron showed that he finished first with 28.1–29.5% of the vote, followed by Le Pen with 23.3–24.4% of the vote. Different projections showed different highs, but all pointed to a runoff between Macron and Le Pen in two weeks’ time, with the gap not as tight as some political analysts had predicted. .

Turnout was reportedly 4% lower than in the 2017 election.

Leftists…