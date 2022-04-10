Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen

The cost of living and the war in Ukraine have been front and center of the political debate before the French vote.

Chessnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images

French leader Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen topped the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, according to exit polls, and are facing off in the final vote on April 24.

a flurry Preliminary Estimates and Exit Polls Macron showed that he finished first with 28.1–29.5% of the vote, followed by Le Pen with 23.3–24.4% of the vote. Different projections showed different highs, but all pointed to a runoff between Macron and Le Pen in two weeks’ time, with the gap not as tight as some political analysts had predicted. .

Turnout was reportedly 4% lower than in the 2017 election.

Leftists…


