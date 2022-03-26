Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh hints at return to ITV soap as she shows off new baby with Toby Alexander-Smith

Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh has opened up about when she will return to the ITV soap after giving birth to her daughter.

The actress, who played Tracy Metcalf on Emerald, recently welcomed a baby girl with her fellow EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith.

The new mother of one appeared on Loose Woman Friday with partner Toby to discuss the first few weeks of parenting and when she might be back on the soap.

Amy confirmed to panelists that Tracy would return on-screen, but she ‘doesn’t know’ when.

She explained: "Oh yeah. I mean, God knows when. I don't know. I've got to figure it out logically because obviously," then points to her child.






