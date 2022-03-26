Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh issues update on ITV soap return as Tracy Metcalfe

Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh has given an update on whether or not she will return to the ITV soap after having a baby.

The actress, who plays Tracy Metcalf, recently welcomed a baby girl with her EastEnders partner Toby-Alexander Smith. She appeared on ITV’s Loose Woman on March 25 to discuss her new life as a mother and her return to the soap.

Amy left the series last year after her character moved out of the village for a new job in Nottingham. The move was brought about by her discovery that her boyfriend at the time, Nate Robinson, slept with Fiona Murphy.

On Loose Woman, she said that she “don’t know” when she’ll actually be back in acting. Although she has confirmed that Tracy will return,…