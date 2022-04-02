Emotional farewell to Miguel Van Damme: “Rest in peace now, pretty boy”

Several hundred people gathered at Jabbecke’s Sint-Blasiuskerk to say goodbye to Miguel Van Damme. Van Damme of West Flanders had been battling leukemia for more than five years, but died of the disease on Monday night. He has left behind his wife and daughter.

handsome boy

His wife Kayana was the first to speak up and talk about the years spent with him. “I don’t know where to start, but I’ll start at the beginning, when we get to know each other. I saw what a beautiful boy you were, who had a heart of gold. Unfortunately we are no longer with us Pink Cloud” Kiana said. “I promise to take good care of my daughter Camille and tell her what a good dad you were. Rest in peace now.”

daughter Camille

Miguel’s aunt read a text from his mother and Miguel’s sisters also said: “I love your daughter so much about you…