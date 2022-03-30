Emotional video with which Ricky Sarakni pays tribute to his daughter Sofia on the anniversary of his passing: “He left us the most wonderful thing, his baby Felix”

Tribute to Sarkani family a year after Sofia’s death

“One says ‘a year has passed’, but one might also think, perhaps out of selfishness, that there is a year less to get back together”, 365 days have passed since the physical departure of sofia slide and your father Ricky had the generosity to share a few words with Teleshow. That March 29, 2021, everything was painful, as the 31-year-old artist and designer left a clinic in Florida, United States, just a week after becoming a mother. Felix with your partner, Thomas Allende, by womb surrogacy method. But today, they prefer to remember her with a smile, as she wanted. And with an emotional video, in which they review Sophie’s entire history and describe her intimates as she was.

Famous…