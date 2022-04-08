On this Friday, April 8, like every year, Empada Day is celebrated in Argentina. I know the reason and origin of this.

it is celebrated pie day Feather Argentina, today, April 8Like every year in our country, this specific food is celebrated, which varies from region to region, as each one leaves their mark on it. I know why it is celebrated and what is its origin.

Empanada Day: Why is it celebrated today, April 8?

Empanada originates from the custom of shepherds and travelers to fill bread with root vegetables or vegetables.