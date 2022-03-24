Employment Allowance increases for National Insurance from April 2022

who is likely to be affected

All businesses, charities and community amateur sports clubs are eligible for the employment allowance whose secondary Class 1 National Insurance contributions ( NIC ) liabilities, and additionally the health and social care levy liabilities from the 2023 to 2024 tax year, exceed £4,000 per year.

General description of the remedy

The measure raises the maximum employment allowance from £1,000 to £4,000 to £5,000 with effect from 6 April 2022. This means eligible businesses, charities and community amateur sports clubs will be able to claim a greater reduction on their Secondary Class 1. NIC and their health and social care levy liabilities since the 2023 to 2024 tax year (Secondary Class 1.) NIC Element).

policy objective

This measure supports…