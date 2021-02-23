Emraan Hashmi-Amitabh Bachchan’s mystery thriller film “Shehar” finally released date inbox

One by one, Bollywood is revealing release dates and posters for upcoming and most anticipated films. This time, it is a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.Chehre”. The film has finally revealed its release. It will be released in theaters on April 30, 2021. The film has been long awaited, as it was scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2020. The epidemic has been the primary reason for the delay in the film’s release.

This is the first time Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan have acted together in a film. The film marks the debut of television star Christel D’Souza. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, and Raghuveer Yadav in lead roles. Christelle’s role was before Kriti kharbanda But due to a fallout with the producers, he was later replaced with Christel D’Souza.

The film is a mystery thriller in which Amitabh Bachchan will once again be seen as a lawyer. He previously played an advocate for the Pink and Billa films, and all mentioned how exemplary both roles are. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a business tycoon. The latter was taken to Twitter to reveal the poster with a release date. Significantly, Riya Chakraborty is the one whose name has not been added to the cast list and is also not a part of the poster, though she has completed all her scheduled shoots for the film.

The film is considered to be one of those films full of mystery and adventure that will keep everyone in their seats. The film is directed by Rumi Jafri and produced by Anand Pandit. Satellite rights to the film have been given to Sony and digital rights have been given to Amazon Prime Video.