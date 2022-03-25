Emraan Hashmi birthday special: Five interesting facts about the actor you probably didn’t know! | News

Emraan Hashmi’s grandmother Mehrabano Mohammad Ali was the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali who was the mother of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. This means that producers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are Imran’s uncle and he is his nephew. This makes him a cousin with Ali, Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt.

On the education front, he completed his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and then attended Sydenham College in the same city. For his bachelor’s degree, he pursued it at the University of Mumbai.

(Photo Credits: Instagram/Emraan Hashmi)