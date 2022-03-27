En direct de l’univers: tout un party pour les 70 ans de Richard Séguin

Television. Singer-songwriter Richard Seguin was considered at quite a party this evening to celebrate his 70th birthday as a surprise guest on the popular show “Live from the Universe” on Radio-Canada.

Seguin, who will officially celebrate his 70th birthday at the stroke of midnight (March 27), was “kidnapped” by France Beaudoin and his associates in the Montreal area this morning.

And it must be said that the team at Live from Cosmos created this “Special Seguin” by inviting a whole bunch of artists like Vincent Vallires, Paul Picche, Gilles Váliquet, Florent Volante, Marc Herviaux, Vincent Vallieres for this “Special Seguin”. For all the sorrow. , Daniel Boucher, Pierre Flynn, Ingrid Saint-Pierre and Damien Robitel, to name a few…