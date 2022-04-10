[EN DIRECT] The first round of the French presidential election: follow the developments

Some 48.7 million French people are called to choose among twelve candidates, at the end of a strange campaign, marked first by the pandemic, then by the war in Ukraine, which obscured part of the debate. They are twelve to run for the French presidency, all polled by outgoing Emmanuel Macron, whose two main rivals appear to be Marine Le Pen (extreme right) and Jean-Luc Mélenchon (radical left).

