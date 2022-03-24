[EN IMAGES] Explosion dans une entreprise de Sherbrooke, plusieurs blessés

Five people were injured early Wednesday in a violent explosion at a food processing company in Sherbrooke.

The incident took place around 8:23 am at the Center de Valorisation des Elements (CVA) on Bourque Boulevard.

Five people, including two people, were injured in the blast, who were taken to hospital with minor injuries and panic attacks. Three others received serious injuries, two of whom had to be transferred to CHUM’s critical burn unit in Montreal due to the severity of their injuries.

Officials were not immediately able to clarify whether doctors feared for the lives of the victims.

