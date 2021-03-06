EN-L vs BD-L Fantasy Prediction: Best Fantasy Team of England Giants vs Bangladesh Giants for Road Safety T20 Tech Series | sport

EN-L vs BD-L Fantasy Prediction: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends – 7 March 2021 (Raipur). Kevin Pietersen and Owais Shah will be the best fantasy pics of this game.

Legends of England will take on the Bangladesh giants in the league game of the Road Safety Tech Series T20 tournament. The tournament has continued since last year.

Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, and Jonathan Trott will lead the batting of the England giants, while James Treadwell and Ryan Sidebottom are their leading bowlers. Bangladesh Legends have lost the first game of the tournament, and they want to bounce back in the game.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The innings score on this ground is 146 runs in the IPL games played here.

Total Games: 4; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 2; Bats 2N d Won: ४.

Match Details:

Time:- 7:00 pm IS Stadium: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Potential XI for both sides: –

England legends – Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard, Owais Shah, Osman Afzal, Sajid Mehmood, Matthew Hoggard, James Treadwell, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebombom.

Bangladesh Legends – Mohammad Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafiq, Razin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, Abdur Razzaq, Mohammad Sharif, Khalid Masood, Khaz Mahmood, Alamgir Kabir.

N-L vs BD-L: Key players of the game

England Legends Top-4 Picks: –

Kevin Pietersen: – Peterson is a T20 legend and has scored 5695 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 136.89.

Owais Shah: – Shah has scored 5509 T20 runs at an average of 32.79, while his strike-rate has been 125.03.

Ryan Sidebottom: – Sidebottom has taken 93 T20 wickets in his career, while he has an economy of 7.17.

James Treadwell: – Tredwell has taken 128 T20 wickets in his career, while his economy has been 7.33.

Bangladesh Legends Top 3 Picks: –

Mohammad Nizamuddin: – He is the best batsman of this side, while he played a brilliant innings of 49 runs in the last game.

Loading...

Khalid Mehmood: – Mahmood scored 991 ODI runs in his career, while he took 67 wickets in bowling.

Loading...

Mohammad Rafiq: – Rafiq has taken 125 ODI wickets in his career, while he is a good middle-order batsman.

Loading...

N-L vs BD-L Final Fantasy Team: –

WK: Phil Mustard.

Batsman: Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Mohammad Nizamuddin, Javed Omar.

All-rounder: Khalid Mehmood.

Bowler: James Treadwell, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Mohammed Rafiq.

Match Prediction: The England veteran will be the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Kevin Pietersen and Owais Shah

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Mohammed Nizamuddin and James Tridwell

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Notional disclaimer

All of our selections are based on an in-depth analysis of the players pitching in the match, and a basis for subtle reports, pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.