Encanto Star Land Debut Lead Role

Disney star Carolina Gaten. Played his first lead film role after the success of Attraction,

The Colombian actress and singer best known for voicing Pepa Madrigal in the Oscar-winning animated film, has been cast in a survival thriller titled quicksand,

time limit Reports that Gaten will star alongside Allen Hawke, which has been seen doyle republic And jack ryan, They will play a married couple on the verge of divorce who become trapped in quicksand during a hike in the Colombian rainforest. The pair will need to work together if they want to make it out alive.

Currently filming in Bogotá for four weeks, quicksand is directed by…

