‘Encanto’ takes home Oscar for best animated feature

Walt Disney Pictures’ “Encanto”, a Colombia-set story of a family living in a magical house, won the best animated Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards here.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, the film was a box office success and also charmed the critics when it released in November last year.

Interestingly, “Encanto” co-director Bush is best known for co-directing Oscar-winning animation “Zootopia”.

The film beat out fellow animated nominees “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

Bush, Howard, Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino collected the award for the film and they thanked the people of Colombia and the team at Disney Animation for their…