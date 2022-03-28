‘Encanto’ wins 2022 Oscar for best animated film – Deadline

Attraction Tonight won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, beating out run, The Michels vs The Machinesand two other Disney animated features, luca And Raya and the Last Dragon,

It is Jared Bush and Yvette Marino’s first Oscar nomination and win, as well as the second win and third nomination for both Byron Howard and Clark Spencer. Howard and Spencer won for Best Animated Feature in 2017 zootopia,

“I’m very proud to be part of a film that puts pretty diverse characters front and center,” says Merino, “and that people everywhere are seeing themselves in the film.”

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and co-directed by Charis Castro Smith, this Disney musical animated film features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Attraction Happens in one…