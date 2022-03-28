‘Encanto’ wins Best Animated Feature at 2022 Oscars, Score, also nominated for Original Song; Lin-Manuel Miranda close to EGOT

LOS ANGELES — Parents of young children are all too familiar with the magic of “Encanto,” and the Disney hit won Best Animated Feature at the 2022 Oscars.

“Encanto” has also been nominated for score and original song for the subsequent ballad “Dos Oruguitas”.

The animated musical tells the story of a Colombian family named the Madrigals, who receive magical gifts in their hometown of Encanto. The character Mirabelle, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, sets out to save her family’s magic.

The film won the Animated Feature Academy Award for Walt Disney Animation Studios Sunday night. Not counting films from its Pixar subsidiary, Disney has won the Animation Oscar four times since it was first handed out in 2002.

Disney previously won awards for 2013’s “Frozen,” 2014’s “Big Hero 6” and …