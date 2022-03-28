Encanto Wins Best Animated Feature Film at Oscars

Disney’s animated film Charm won big at the 94th Academy Awards, taking home the Oscar in the Best Animated Film category. The film’s win seemed almost certain after winning in the same category at The Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, The National Board of Review and the Producers Guild of America award ceremony.

Charm is a celebration of cultural variety and diversity, so it is fitting that with this win, Yvett Merinoone of the film’s producers, made history by becoming the first Latina to win an Oscar for an animated feature. To snag this win, Charm was up against the Danish adult animated documentary Flee, Disney & Pixar’s Luca, Sony & Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon. At last year’s Academy Award ceremony, Soul took…