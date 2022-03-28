“Enchantment” becomes the magic of the Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Encanto,” about a family with magical powers living in the mountains of Colombia, won the Oscar for best animated film on Sunday.

This is the fourth Academy Award for Walt Disney Animation Studios, not counting its Pixar subsidiary, since the animated feature category was created in 2002.

Disney previously won the award for 2013’s “Frozen,” 2014’s “Big Hero 6” and 2016’s “Zootopia.”

The film starring Mirabel Madrigal, the only member of her extended family without magical powers, beat out “Fugat” (“Flea”), “Luca”, “The Michels vs. The Michels”. The Machines” (“The Mitchell Family vs The Machines”) and “Rae and the Last Dragon” and (“Rae and the Last Dragon”).

The…