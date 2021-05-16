Encounter Vansh and Riddhima (Episode 1)

Here is the first episode . I hope you all like it . Please comment about the episode so that let me know your views . Your comments mean alot .

Night 8 pm

At Club

A girl is entering the club wearing a blue dress till her knee leaving her hair free . She is wearing a heels to match her height . As soon as she was going inside the club every mens eye was on her adoring her . She was heading towards the drinks counter . Her eyes were constantly seaching for someone . She went to the drinks counter and ordered two drinks . A man approched her

The Man : Hey Bab . I am Rakesh.

The Girl : What do you want ? (rude)

Rakesh : Just a drink with you and maybe a movie tonight .

The Girl : I am in no mood to accompany you .

Saying so she was about to leave but she felt someone caught her hand . She turned to see who it is . Its none other than Rakesh . She was trying to free her hand but his grip was so tight on her hand and she couldn’t free .

The Girl : Just leave my hand damm it . If my boyfriend comes he will not leave you .(Warning him )

Rakesh : Ohh I am scared ( sarscastically)

Just then Rakesh recieved a tight slap in his left cheek and fell on the ground .He couldn’t see the face of the girl and the feet long figure handing beside the girl from where he recieved the slap )

Then a girl is seen closing a note book and keeping a pen on it.

The girl : Finally my 1st episode’s first part is over .

Just then a girl entered ther room

Girl 2 : Arrey its already 11 pm and still you are writing the story

Girl 1 : Sejal its just first part of my episode 1 . Still I need to complete 4 part yaar .

Sejal : Seriously Riddhima just one part of the first episode . You have been writing for past 2 hours and you are saying like this.

Riddhima : Sejal you know know I have just 15 days time and I need to publish my book and now only I got a sponser to support my novel . If this sponser goes then It will take a long time for me to get another sponser for my story . So I need to be very careful about as this company has invested alot money for my story for the upcoming Best Novel Writer Event .

Sejal : I know riddhima but you need to take care of your health also . Its better if you sleep now because tomorrow we have meeting at 10 am in Cafe Coffee Day with the owner of VR enterprises .

Riddhima : I know sejal and what about siya did she slept

Sejal : No riddhima . She was talking with Aryan when I came across her room.

Ridhima : Accha ok . Now you go and sleep even I feel sleepy now

Saying so she went towards her bed and sejal left her room

At 12pm

A man is seen entering a dark room . He turns on the light and there is a Big portray with a red cloth covered over it . The man walked towards the portay and removes the red cloth . It is a portray of a Girl wearing White saree .

The man : Happy birthday dear . It your 25th birthday today . We had been celebrating your birthday grandly till 3 years back . why you left us Aahana ? Why ? I miss you so much Aahana . This Vansh Raisinghania is broken without you . I have never been like this but after you left us I am just not I am I miss you so much Aahana.

Tears roll from his eyes . The pain he was going through is clearly visible in his eyes . He felt on his knees continuously weeping .

Vansh : This family is missing you and this VR mansion is incomplete without you Aahana . Just come back to us soon .