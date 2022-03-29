End of measure: After several hours without service, they remove stoppages of trains across the country

In the early hours of the morning, and until about 10 o’clock, no train lines served either passengers or cargo throughout the country. This was due to a measure of force at the national level. who almost affected one million users and Who was summoned by the drivers union fraternity “In Defense of the Railway Industry and Jobs”.

National train stoppage for 24 hours. people waiting for bus in liners Ignacio Sanchez

After the meeting of the Union with the Ministry of National Transport at 9 in the morning After 10 o’clock it was decided to call off the strike and normalize the service. As reported by Portfolio led by Alexis Guerrera Country.

One of the demands of trade unions…