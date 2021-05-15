ENDINGS ARE SOME TIMES SAD

So this is a story relating to me. I know no one would share such things. And it is boring to know someone’s life. But I don’t know why I did so.

Congratulations. It’s a girl.” The whole family was cheered up listening these words.

Doctor: Unfortunately, she is suffering from blue baby, her oxygen level is very low. She has to be shifted. You can meet her once.

Vivek had no reaction to these words. He went inside and saw her daughter all blue. He picked her in his arms and was having tears of both joy and worries.

Vivek: Kirti? It’s a girl.

Kirti: Congratulations. You became a father. She will be alright na?

Vivek: She will be. We will pray to God.

2 weeks passed but the baby girl was still inside a glass box. Finally she cured and reached her home. Vivek and Kirti shifted Shimla with their baby. They named her ‘Stuti’. Vivek is a middle class man and has just got his dream job. An approval from Atkins. The highest civil company he wanted to join. Atkins has chains all over the world. And Vivek got a chance to move to Bangalore. Three of them were having s happy life. Stuti started going to school at the age of 2. She was a little young but quite smart. She just reached UKG when Vivek again got a transfer to Delhi. Stuti continued studying. She had reached class 1 with beautiful memories. An afternoon, Stuti was watching TV, she heard her mother shouting and scared. She rushed to bedroom and found Vivek lying and shivering very much. The 6 year old became very scared. Kirti was 6 month pregnant at that time. Scared and crying, Stuti went out of the house to call help from neighborhood. Their neighbours rushed and help Vivek reach the hospital. Stuti was standing on the road. Her home was locked and her mother was with Vivek. One of her neighbours took her to their house and tried to divert her mind. Her mother was back at night. She hugged her mother and asked what has happened.

Stuti: Mumma what happened to Papa?

Kirti: Nothing beta, he is fine. He will be back home soon.

The little girl didn’t know that her father was suffering a brain tumor. Next morning, her father’s brother had reached their for help. Vivek’s first surgery occured which was successful. He was all fit and fine now. They were all back to normal. It was Kirti’s 9th month when she got a call for Vivek’s office that he fainted and they had taken him to hospital. She rushed to the hospital leaving Stuti alone in the house. A minor part of the tumor was left inside and it had grown again. But first, Kirti decided that the baby must come the world. She underwent surgery and blessed with a baby boy. Stuti was very happy. She didn’t realize what was going on around her. She happily named his brother ‘Shivay’. When Shivay turned 2, Vivek decided to shift to Bhopal(M.P) so he will be easily connected to their hometown and he can carry on his work. Stuti reached class 5, and again, Vivek got some problem. Stuti was not that grown up to understand anything but she took care of her brother very good. Vivek had got cancer, last stage. The doctors said it was very tough and they should try going to South India. They decided to go their but Vivek wanted Stuti to give her exams. She agreed with her father. Before leaving, in the Train, her father said “You have to be strong, and take care of our little family, and promise that you will never show your tears to your mom”. Stuti smiled and promised that she will not cry. A month passed. One night, her masi (mother’s sister) woke her up in middle of the night and said that your father is calling you. She left for her hometown with tears because she wouldn’t be able to give exams. She reached her hometown in the evening. As she reached the gate. All of her family members were sitting. And her father was on a stretcher. She went bear her mumma. Kirti ” I am sorry baby, I couldn’t bring papa back”

“NOOO” Stuti shouted on top of her voice. She went near her father. Caressed his face. But didn’t cry. She didn’t cry. She kept her promise. She never cried to her mom. She is still in pain and keeping the promise. And remembering the last words of her father.

I am crying hard writing this. But I wanted to do so. Writing makes my heart a little light.