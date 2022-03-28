Endometriosis Awareness Month: Experts explain how the disease can affect women’s fertility

Endometriosis is a disorder In which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. This can cause women to experience extreme pain during menstruation, intercourse and urination. Infertility, chronic pelvic pain, nausea, abdominal distension, fatigue, depression And concern among others are some of the common issues associated with endometriosis.

“The disease is estimated to affect approximately 10 percent (190 million) of women and girls globally who are related to it” reproductive age, according to the World Health Organisation. Dr Aswati Nair, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Delhi said, “While very few women are aware of this condition.

To spread awareness about the same, Endometriosis Awareness Month It is celebrated every year in March. Started in 1993…