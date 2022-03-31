Energy bills UK latest: Supplier websites crash as thousands scramble to send meter readings ahead of price hike

Readings on a domestic household gas meter. (PA Archive)

Energy websites faced problems today as customers rushed to take meter readings to avoid firms specifying current usage in April, when rates are set to jump.

A message on the British Gas website told customers that it is “experiencing some technical issues that we are trying to resolve as soon as possible” and that it will take “little time” to update accounts with the readings submitted. time” may take.

The EDF Energy main page was working, but customers were unable to log in when they clicked on the MyAccount page.

E.ON was also facing issues allowing customers to log into their accounts while So Energy customers reported that they were unable to log in or get access to the customer helpline.

Octopus Energy Boss, Greg …