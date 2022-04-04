Energy supplier gives customers free electric blankets as heating bills rise

As British households struggle with rising electricity and gas bills, Octopus Energy has received praise for handing out 5,000 free electric blankets to help keep its customers warm.

As of 1 April, the UK energy price range had increased by an unprecedented 54 per cent, bringing the average heating bill from £1,277 a year to nearly £2,000, forcing customers to find an additional £693 to accommodate rising wholesale global gas prices. was asked to

The biggest price increase since records began coincides with inflation increasing the cost of everyday items such as food, clothing and fuel, while national insurance contributions and mortgage repayment rates are also rising, leaving many people is becoming a bleak spring for the U.S. as charities warn low-income families could be pushed into poverty.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak…