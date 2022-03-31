Energy websites crash as people rush to submit meter readings

The EDF, British Gas, Eon, Scottish Power and Shell Energy websites are closed this morning, at a time when millions are looking to input their meter readings.

Today is the last day for consumers to hand over meter readings to suppliers before the new price cap comes into effect from tomorrow.

Ofgem’s limit will increase to £1,971 – from £1,277 – except for several readings to ensure they are not charged over odds.

After the price change takes effect from April 1, any usage prior to that date that is not logged with energy companies may be charged the new rate.

Shell Energy’s website said it is performing ‘scheduled website maintenance’ while the Scottish Power website is not loading.

The EDF website says it is doing some urgent maintenance…