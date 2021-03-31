ENG VS POL Live Score World Cup Qualifiers 2021 England vs Poland Scorecard

The World Cup Qualifiers match is preparing to play between the team England who is going to face off the team Poland on Thursday 1st April 2021. The venue is decided for this match at Wembley Stadium, London. The fans are keenly waiting to watch this astonishing battle and even the teams are waiting to fight against each other. The match will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and also available to stream live in Sling, fuboTV. On the basis of the recent form, England is the most favorite team who can win this match.

ENG Vs POL Live Score

Match Details

LEAGUE- World Cup Qualifiers

MATCH- ENG VS POL

DATE- 1st April 2021, Thursday

TIME- 12:15 AM

VENUE-Wembley Stadium, London

England (ENG) VS Poland (POL) Match Preview

The match is conducted between Group I of the UEFA leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. England is already playing well though the team are not the best team but in terms of playing, they are going well. They are successful in making their winning streak and surely they will not going to break it easily. They won their previous game with 5-0 points in opposition to San Marino and 2-0 in opposition to Albania. Their recent form of the five last matches is like L L W W W. England will not going to lose the match so easily and surely they will be going to give their 100 per cent and full strength to win this match as they do not want to lose their winning streak.

England (ENG) VS Poland (POL) Probable Playing

England (ENG):-

Raheem Sterling

Harry Kane

Mason Mount

Luke Shaw

Mason Mount

Declan Rice

Reece James

John Stones

Harry Maguire

Kyle Walker

Nick Pope

Poland (POL):-

Arkadiusz Milik

Krzysztof Piatek

Kamil Jozwiak

Gregorz Krychowiak

Jakub Moder

Piotr Zielinski

Bartosz Bereszynski

Kamil Glik

Jan Bednarek

Masiej Rybus

Wojciech Szczesny (GK)

England (ENG) VS Poland (POL) Match Prediction

On the other hand, the team Poland is compared to England are playing not so well though they won many matches and draw some games also they are failed in making winning streaks. But if they will going to win this match then their winning streak will be going to form. In the last match, they won the game but before that, they draw the match but surely they have a plan to win this match in order to add one more winning in their account. Their last form of the 5 matches is like W L L D W. Let's see who will be going to take the match in their account.