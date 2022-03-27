England 2-1 Switzerland: Harry Kane and Luke Shaw seal comeback Wembley victory | Football News

England began World Cup preparations with a 2–1 comeback win over Switzerland at Wembley Stadium, which extended their unbeaten run to a record 21 games.

Harry Kane moved to second level in England’s all-time scoring chart with Sir Bobby Charlton as he recorded his 49th international goal from a penalty and sealed the Three Lions’ victory in 12 minutes from time.

Luke Shaw’s fierce drive (45+1) saw England recover from a formidable first-half performance with Briel Embolo up front (22) and Switzerland doing the woodwork on two occasions.

The win extends England’s unbeaten run to a record-breaking 21 matches – the longest run in national team history – laying the ideal foundation for Gareth Southgate’s side…