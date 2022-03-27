England 2-1 Switzerland: ‘Jordan Pickford shows why he remains number one’

Jordan Pickford (right) won England’s 43rd cap in a win over Switzerland

With Jordan Pickford’s continued presence as England’s first-choice goalkeeper there is regular noise as to whether he deserves manager Gareth Southgate’s loyalty.

This is a debate brought into sharper focus in a World Cup year, when every selection of Southgate will come under close scrutiny as we head towards the tournament in Qatar in November and December.

The countdown is well and truly underway as Southgate finalizes its plans and experiments in this international break, with Ivory Coast friendly against Switzerland at Wembley on Tuesday.

The emergence of Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal has put renewed pressure on Pickford to continue performing, while Burnley’s Nick Pope has also…