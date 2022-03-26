England 2-1 Switzerland LIVE! Kane goal – Friendly result, match stream and latest updates today

match report

Harry Kane tied with Sir Bobby Charlton as he took the winner from the penalty spot to give England a 2-1 win over Switzerland at Wembley.

The Tottenham strike now has 49 goals in England’s shirt, with 53 behind only Wayne Rooney as he ensured the Three Lions get what they hope will be a historic 2022 start to a positive.

Briel Embolo gave the visitors the lead before Luke Shaw equalized at half-time, and Kane hit the spot with only ten minutes remaining.

Click here to read our full report