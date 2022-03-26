England 2-1 Switzerland player ratings: Conor Gallagher impresses as Harry Kane scores again at Wembley | Football News

Harry Kane made the winner from the penalty spot as England came from behind to beat Switzerland 2–1 at Wembley, when Luke Shaw had leveled first. Find out how Gareth Southgate’s players progressed with our player ratings…

Jordan Pickford – 8

Granite Xhaka’s shot from a distance got a strong hand but was soon beaten. To keep the deficit down to a target, he had to make substantial savings almost immediately. Then came a strange moment when Xherdan Shaqiri hit the post from a corner. Longer balls than expected.

Kyle Walker-Peters – 7

Debuting in England, he was tested defensively early on and would have thought he was close to marking the occasion with a goal, only to hit the post from a chance…