England 3-0 Ivory Coast Player Rating: Raheem Sterling and Ollie Watkins shine at Wembley | football news

Raheem Sterling scored one goal, set up another for Ollie Watkins, and Tyrone Mings impressed as England beat 10-man Ivory Coast 3–0 at Wembley in their final pre-World Cup friendly. Find out how Gareth Southgate’s players progressed with our player ratings…

Nick Pope – 6

An audience across. Nicolas Pepe tried to score straight from kick-off in the second half and saved just one. International tours don’t get much easier than this, a harsh reality for a goalkeeper looking to cement his World Cup claim.

Ben White – 5

Very little was asked of him, both defensive and offensive, but he didn’t miss a leg when he was called. Walker was substituted for Peters at half-time.

Tyrone Mings – 8