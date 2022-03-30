England and Italy win in friendship, Netherlands and Germany back to back

England and Italy win in friendship, Netherlands and Germany back to back

England and the Italians were packed into a friendly this Tuesday evening, while the match between the Netherlands and Germany did not find a winner.

Italy wins the fiery Donnarumma in Turkey

Italy, still grappling with its sinking against North Macedonia on the road to Qatar,, like a very feverish Gianluigi Donnarumma, won for the honors on Tuesday thanks to a double from Giacomo Raspadori in Turkey (3-2). The young striker from Sassuolo (22), set up on the left, where Lorenzo Insigne was transparent last week, showed a good chill to score second and third goals for the European champions (39th, 70th).

Earlier, Brian Cristante put Italy back in the saddle with a freak (35th) after the opening of a Turkish quick score signed by Marseille winger Cengiz Under, who…


Read Full News