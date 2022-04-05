England: Arsenal collapse at Crystal Palace

Clumsy and apathetic, Arsenal were stunned (3-0) by Crystal Palace on Monday to end Day 31 of the Premier League, confirming their fourth-place loss in qualifying for the Champions League.

Tottenham beat Newcastle on Sunday (5-1) to overtake the Gunners on goal difference. Both teams have 54 points but Arsenal are one game behind.

Thanks to this success, Patrick Vieira’s Eagles jumped their season-best ranking of 37 points to 9th.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an arsenal so harmless, lethargic, and with so much waste in transmissions.

It took almost the 78th minute to see Mikel Arteta’s men make some…