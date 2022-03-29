England boss Gareth Southgate will change players and formation for the Ivory Coast match on Tuesday. football news

England’s friendly against Ivory Coast on Tuesday is another chance for Gareth Southgate to experiment with his line-up and fine-tune his strategy ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England entered the game after beating Switzerland 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday, with Southgate giving debuts to Mark Guhy, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyreek Mitchell.

Against Ivory Coast, however, he is planning a sweeping turnaround with 10 changes expected with Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins and Nick Pope.

Ben White, who won over Switzerland, is the only player in line to retain his place in the team, but even after starting from the right side of the back three on Saturday, he is in a different position. likely to start.