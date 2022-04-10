England: Chelsea improve, Arsenal still beaten

Three days after their loss in C1, the Blues bounced back with a win in Southampton (6–0) on Saturday, while Tottenham won the championship on Day 32 at Aston Villa (4–0) in England. Arsenal’s defeat at Everton (1-0) against Brighton (2-1) and Manchester United gives Spurs the advantage of qualifying for the next Champions League, settling in fourth.

After two heavy poor performances at Stamford Bridge against Brentford (1-4) and especially Real Madrid (1-3) in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, Chelsea secured their third place thanks to a double from Timo Werner. Strong, who remained silent in the league for six months, and Mason Mount, also a passer on Marcos Alonso’s goal at the start of the match. We have to go back to August 2010 to see Chelsea win by six goals. It was at Wigan under Real’s current coach Carlo Ancelotti…