England have three reasons to be hopeful heading into showdown with Australia

Following a winter to forget for English cricket, the ray of sunshine as we head into spring is the remarkable progression of England’s women into Sunday’s World Cup final in New Zealand.

After losing their first three games of the tournament, Heather Knight’s defending champions were on the brink of an embarrassing early exit.

It came after a difficult Ashes tour in Australia where they failed to win a single match and fed into the wider depressing narrative of a winter that had seen England’s men hammered 4-0 on their own Ashes tour.

Yet while the England and Wales Cricket Board wrestled with an existential crisis over the men’s game and Joe Root’s Test team stumbled to another series defeat in the West Indies, England’s women were on the comeback trail.