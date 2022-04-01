England may face Scotland or Wales in Qatar

England will face Scotland, Wales or Ukraine

Group B was completed by USA and Iran

Spain and Germany in the same group

Holders France drew with Denmark

6.25 pm: This wraps the draw. The next step on the road to the final is June, when we will know the identities of the remaining three teams. And after that, all eyes will be on November 21 when Qatar takes on Ecuador in the first match.

6.20 pm: We have the prospect of an all-British clash in the World Cup. If Scotland or Wales find their way to the play-offs with Ukraine, they will face England in Group B.

England and Scotland never met in a World Cup final, but…