England Men’s Under-19 vs Portugal match report

England’s Men’s Under-19s qualified for this summer’s UEFA Under-19 European Championship with a 2–0 win against Portugal.

Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett scored twice in the first half to give Young Lions victory, which was ultimately the group decider against Portugal.

After both sides beat Armenia 4–0 compared to England’s 3–1 and Portugal beat Republic of Ireland 4–1, the Young Lions entered tonight’s match, knowing that with only seven groups. , a draw would not be enough to qualify for the finals. The winners join hosts Slovakia this summer in the eight-team tournament.

And Ian Foster’s men made a perfect start as they took the lead in ten minutes. Brooke Norton-Cuffe’s cross finds Scarlett in the middle of the penalty box and they…